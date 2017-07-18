3000 Queue for 200 Switches

Hordes of eager buyers queued up at electronics mega-department store Yodobashi Camera in Akihabara for a chance to purchase a Nintendo Switch as part of a special lottery, with it being estimated that over 3000 people lined up – despite its battery-draining bugs and bending problems.

Though numerous people had lined up, only 200 Switch consoles were available, leaving only those lucky enough to have the winning tickets with the ability to purchase them – photographs of the insane queue:

Some believe that the excessive crowding may have also been due to the fact that Splatoon 2 is releasing this week on July 21st.