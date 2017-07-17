Top 10 Anime of August 2017, According to NewType
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jul 17, 2017 01:46 JST
- Tags: Ero-Manga Sensei, NewType, Rankings, Re:Creators, Saekano, Shingeki no Kyojin
NewType’s latest ranking has revealed that one underdog series has managed to become the top anime for the month of August, somehow beating out the 2nd season of Shingeki no Kyojin and the constantly appearing Sword Art Online.
1. Re:Creators
2. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2
9. Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Bladeworks
10. Roku de Nashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records
Fate UBW? U mean Fate Apocrypha?