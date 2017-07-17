RSSChannel

NewType’s latest ranking has revealed that one underdog series has managed to become the top anime for the month of August, somehow beating out the 2nd season of Shingeki no Kyojin and the constantly appearing Sword Art Online.

The ranking:


1. Re:Creators

NewType-August-2017-Anime-Ranking-1

2. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2

NewType-August-2017-Anime-Ranking-2

3. Ero-Manga Sensei

NewType-August-2017-Anime-Ranking-3

4. Seikai Suru Kado

NewType-August-2017-Anime-Ranking-4

5. Little Witch Academia

NewType-August-2017-Anime-Ranking-5

6. Boku no Hero Academia

NewType-August-2017-Anime-Ranking-6

7. Saekano Season 2

NewType-August-2017-Anime-Ranking-7

8. Sword Art Online

NewType-August-2017-Anime-Ranking-8

9. Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Bladeworks

NewType-August-2017-Anime-Ranking-9

10. Roku de Nashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records

NewType-August-2017-Anime-Ranking-10



    Comment by Anonymous
    02:34 17/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Fate UBW? U mean Fate Apocrypha?

