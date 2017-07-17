NewType’s latest ranking has revealed that one underdog series has managed to become the top anime for the month of August, somehow beating out the 2nd season of Shingeki no Kyojin and the constantly appearing Sword Art Online.

The ranking:



1. Re:Creators

2. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2

3. Ero-Manga Sensei

4. Seikai Suru Kado

5. Little Witch Academia

6. Boku no Hero Academia

7. Saekano Season 2

8. Sword Art Online

9. Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Bladeworks

10. Roku de Nashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records