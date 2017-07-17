Nekopara 1.5 Million Sold: “Cat-Girls Are The Best!”
- Date: Jul 17, 2017 22:35 JST
Seductive cat-girl eroge Nekopara has managed to sell 1.5 million total units, an astounding achievement for an eroge and likely achieved due to the game’s absurd popularity in the west.
Many are not at all surprised by this turn of events considering the eroge’s upcoming OVA was fully funded in under an hour; others are also suspecting volume 3’s inclusion in a Humble Bundle was also a key part of its colossal sales – a celebratory cake courtesy of the Nekopara Twitter:
An assortment of omake in honor of Nekopara’s impressive feat:
Damn. I now see passed ALL the visuals of NOTHING and have NOW seen the light which is, Uncensored Territory.
It is popular in the west because it has the best Sprite Animations and it is sold on Steam.
maple best gurl if not only good girl...