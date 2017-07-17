Nekopara 1.5 Million Sold: “Cat-Girls Are The Best!”

Seductive cat-girl eroge Nekopara has managed to sell 1.5 million total units, an astounding achievement for an eroge and likely achieved due to the game’s absurd popularity in the west.

Many are not at all surprised by this turn of events considering the eroge’s upcoming OVA was fully funded in under an hour; others are also suspecting volume 3’s inclusion in a Humble Bundle was also a key part of its colossal sales – a celebratory cake courtesy of the Nekopara Twitter:

An assortment of omake in honor of Nekopara’s impressive feat: