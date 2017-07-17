Monster Hunter Firearm Skillfully Imitated
- Date: Jul 17, 2017 22:34 JST
One rather dedicated Monster Hunter enthusiast has recreated the esteemed game’s “Aquamatic Longshot” sniper rifle, bound to astound with not just its uncanny likeness but its mechanical functionality in addition and sure to be regarded as the ultimate in cosplay accessories.
An early version of the weapon, made of foam board, PVC pipe and wood:
The final result with paint and additional touches: