A 3D interpretation of some supremely sexy figurines for Illya and Kuro of Prisma Illya has been blowing many away due to its uncanny resemblance, likely earning favor with both its tiny micro-bikinis and incredible flatness and possibly somehow even boosting the popularity of 3D women amongst otaku…

The sexy figures for comparison’s sake:

The convincing cosplays, which even possess the skin-colored shapes that make the girls seem nude: