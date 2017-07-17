Hado Kart: “Who Says AR Is Rubbish!?”

Meleap (who have previously designed superhuman sports games) has unveiled a brand new augmented reality game called “Hado Kart”, where players drive miniature vehicles whilst collecting coins and avoiding bombs, demonstrating that augmented reality is advancing even beyond the frontier of poke-hunting.

Hado Kart, which is played via the Microsoft Holo Lens, tasks players with collecting coins displayed via augmented reality, players must also avoid bombs or else their coins will be scattered about for anyone to claim:

The game can be experienced now at “The 3rd Planet” amusement center at Yokohama Main Store in Kanagawa.