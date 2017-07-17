RSSChannel

Recruiting

Mad Empire

Ota7


Hado Kart: “Who Says AR Is Rubbish!?”

HadoKart-PV-1

HadoKart-PV-2

HadoKart-PV-3

Meleap (who have previously designed superhuman sports games) has unveiled a brand new augmented reality game called “Hado Kart”, where players drive miniature vehicles whilst collecting coins and avoiding bombs, demonstrating that augmented reality is advancing even beyond the frontier of poke-hunting.

Hado Kart, which is played via the Microsoft Holo Lens, tasks players with collecting coins displayed via augmented reality, players must also avoid bombs or else their coins will be scattered about for anyone to claim:

The game can be experienced now at “The 3rd Planet” amusement center at Yokohama Main Store in Kanagawa.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Getsuyoubi no Tawawa Full of Memories
    Bashful Houki Mizugi Figure
    10th Seiyuu Awards Winners Announced
    Megurine Luka Ero-MMD “The Naughtiest Yet!”
    “Make This Image Terrifying” Vipper Challenge
    Kitty Katarina Cosplay by Hikari Light Ferociously Sexy
    Goddess of 2ch: “Hot Body + E Cup”
    Hoshizora Rin Cosplay Demonically Delectable


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments