Mizuryuu Kei Land Ero-Anime PV Utterly Shameless
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Jul 16, 2017 01:12 JST
- Tags: Adaptations, Comedy, Ero-anime, Fetish, Oppai, PV, Visual Novels
An immensely sexy PV for upcoming ero-anime adaptation “Mizuryuu Kei Land” (based on the ridiculous ero-manga “Oideyo! Mizuryuu Kei Land” by the revered Mizuryuu Kei) has been unleashed, overflowing with lewd humor and sex appeal as the series revolves around a sex-centric amusement park and looking likely to appease hardcore fetishists.
The PV can be observed via the ever convenient channel.
In addition to the ero-anime, an erotic visual novel is also in production entitled “Mizuryuu Kei Land ~Kazoku to Sukebe na Theme Park~”; a PV can be seen below:
The ero-anime will possess two episodes, with the first coming out on August 25th and the 2nd on September 29th; the delightful visual novel is set to launch on July 28th.
(・ω・)b Bought.
I really hope it comes out in English eventually.
facepalm....