RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Mad Empire


Kimi to Kiri no Labyrinth All Buggered Up

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-9

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-7

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-10

Square Enix’s attempt to appeal to the fujoshi crowd with smartphone RPG Kimi to Kiri no Labyrinth has seemingly backfired, as the title’s launch has been met with a staggering amount of game-breaking bugs, which many have described to be quite fitting for a game catering to rotten fujoshi.

Bugs range from floating character models to the emergence of some rather tall, dark and handsome individuals:

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-1

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-2

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-3

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-4

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-5

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-6

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-7

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-8

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-9

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-10

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-11

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-12

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-13

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-14

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-15

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-16

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-17

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-18

While not necessarily bugs, others have pointed out that characters tend to lazily stand in the same stance on occasion:

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-19

KimitoKirinoLabyrinth-Bugs-20

Kimi to Kiri no Labyrinth’s previously released PV:

So severe were the bugs and glitches that the game had to have emergency maintenance performed which will last until July 18th, prompting the developers to apologize for the game’s shoddy state and mentioning that they will work hard toward delivering a product that will meet the expectations of their consumers – or else they will just move onto the next money-mongering Square Enix smartphone game.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Top 10 Light Novel Characters of 2015
    Sexy Satsuki Figma
    Destiny Child Censorship Surprisingly Stylish
    Tales of Berseria Exposes Everything
    Iona Ero-Cosplay by Komugi Taking on Water
    Charming Suiseiseki Cosplay
    Asuka & Rei Sexy Test Plugsuits in 3D
    Massive Hestia Ero-Cosplay by Okada Yui


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments