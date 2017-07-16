Kimi to Kiri no Labyrinth All Buggered Up

Square Enix’s attempt to appeal to the fujoshi crowd with smartphone RPG Kimi to Kiri no Labyrinth has seemingly backfired, as the title’s launch has been met with a staggering amount of game-breaking bugs, which many have described to be quite fitting for a game catering to rotten fujoshi.

Bugs range from floating character models to the emergence of some rather tall, dark and handsome individuals:

While not necessarily bugs, others have pointed out that characters tend to lazily stand in the same stance on occasion:

Kimi to Kiri no Labyrinth’s previously released PV:

So severe were the bugs and glitches that the game had to have emergency maintenance performed which will last until July 18th, prompting the developers to apologize for the game’s shoddy state and mentioning that they will work hard toward delivering a product that will meet the expectations of their consumers – or else they will just move onto the next money-mongering Square Enix smartphone game.