Acerola has pushed out a rather massive and impressive RPG entitled “Treasure Hunter Claire: C*m Collecting Adventurer“, providing a significant amount of depth in both RPG aspects and H-content that will surely cater to both types of players and then some.

Main heroine and treasure hunter Claire happens upon a sacred relic that will grant her any wish but in exchange, she must help a goddess with some “problems”; which unsurprisingly require the busty woman to perform all sorts of perverted deeds – and allowing players to then spend the collected fluids to buy upgrades.

The amazingly well-polished Treasure Hunter Claire: C*m Collecting Adventurer features a myriad of stimulating sex scenes (both in and out of battle), tons of items and costumes to collect and will no doubt be regarded as the epitome of ero-RPGs – the top tier title is available for purchase now.