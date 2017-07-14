RSSChannel

Voters asked which anime from the previously aired spring season they’re most glad to have watched have revealed that one particular school romance series has proven more satisfying than even the continuation of the ridiculously popular Shingeki no Kyojin.

The ranking:


1. Tsuki ga Kirei

Top20-Spring-2017-Anime-Glad-You-Watched-1

2. Saekano Flat

Top20-Spring-2017-Anime-Glad-You-Watched-2

3. Ero-Manga Sensei

Top20-Spring-2017-Anime-Glad-You-Watched-3

4. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2

Top20-Spring-2017-Anime-Glad-You-Watched-4

5. Hinako Note

Top20-Spring-2017-Anime-Glad-You-Watched-5

6. Sukasuka

Top20-Spring-2017-Anime-Glad-You-Watched-6

7. Natsume Yuujinchou Roku

Top20-Spring-2017-Anime-Glad-You-Watched-7

8. Frame Arms Girl

Top20-Spring-2017-Anime-Glad-You-Watched-8

9. Roku de Nashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records

Top20-Spring-2017-Anime-Glad-You-Watched-9

10. Alice to Zouroku

Top20-Spring-2017-Anime-Glad-You-Watched-10

11. Boku no Hero Academia Season 2

12. Seikai Suru Kado

13. Re:CREATORS

14. Uchouten Kazoku Season 2

15. Busou Shoujo Machiavellism

16. Sakurada Reset

17. Danmachi Sword Oratoria

18. Sakura Quest

19. Ooshitsu kyoushi Haine

20. Tsugumomo



