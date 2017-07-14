Voters asked which anime from the previously aired spring season they’re most glad to have watched have revealed that one particular school romance series has proven more satisfying than even the continuation of the ridiculously popular Shingeki no Kyojin.

The ranking:



1. Tsuki ga Kirei

2. Saekano Flat

3. Ero-Manga Sensei

4. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2

5. Hinako Note

6. Sukasuka

7. Natsume Yuujinchou Roku

8. Frame Arms Girl

9. Roku de Nashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records

10. Alice to Zouroku

11. Boku no Hero Academia Season 2

12. Seikai Suru Kado

13. Re:CREATORS

14. Uchouten Kazoku Season 2

15. Busou Shoujo Machiavellism

16. Sakurada Reset

17. Danmachi Sword Oratoria

18. Sakura Quest

19. Ooshitsu kyoushi Haine

20. Tsugumomo