Top 20 Spring 2017 Anime You’re Glad You Watched
- Date: Jul 14, 2017 18:17 JST
Voters asked which anime from the previously aired spring season they’re most glad to have watched have revealed that one particular school romance series has proven more satisfying than even the continuation of the ridiculously popular Shingeki no Kyojin.
2. Saekano Flat
4. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2
5. Hinako Note
6. Sukasuka
9. Roku de Nashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records
10. Alice to Zouroku
11. Boku no Hero Academia Season 2
12. Seikai Suru Kado
13. Re:CREATORS
14. Uchouten Kazoku Season 2
15. Busou Shoujo Machiavellism
16. Sakurada Reset
17. Danmachi Sword Oratoria
18. Sakura Quest
19. Ooshitsu kyoushi Haine
20. Tsugumomo