“Tom Cruise’s Daughter = Iori”
- Categories: International, News
- Date: Jul 14, 2017 03:04 JST
- Tags: Celebrities, Comparison, Idol, IdolM@ster, Image Gallery, Moe, Otaku, USA
Otaku have been causing a fuss online over one “insightful” tweet regarding a photo of the daughter of revered western actor Tom Cruise, as she seems to be dressed similarly to IdolMaster’s wealthy tsundere princess Minase Iori and can even be seen holding a stuffed animal.
The original tweet, which has spawned several different opinions on the matter:
The charming Minase Iori in comparison:
It's just that there so many "idols" now, that the chance of any random girl having an idol look-a-like is approaching 100%.