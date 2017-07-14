RSSChannel

“Tom Cruise’s Daughter = Iori”

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Lookalike-1

Otaku have been causing a fuss online over one “insightful” tweet regarding a photo of the daughter of revered western actor Tom Cruise, as she seems to be dressed similarly to IdolMaster’s wealthy tsundere princess Minase Iori and can even be seen holding a stuffed animal.

The original tweet, which has spawned several different opinions on the matter:

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Lookalike-1

The charming Minase Iori in comparison:

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Images-1

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Images-2

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Images-3

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Images-4

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Images-5

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Images-6

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Images-7

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Images-8

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Images-9

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Images-10

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Images-11

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Images-12

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Images-13

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Images-14

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Images-15

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Images-16

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Images-17

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Images-18

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Images-19

TomCruise-Daughter-MinaseIori-Images-20



    Comment by Anonymous
    03:48 14/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's just that there so many "idols" now, that the chance of any random girl having an idol look-a-like is approaching 100%.

    Reply to Anonymous


