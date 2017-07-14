Senran Kagura “May Tone The Sexiness Down”

An interview had with Senran Kagura‘s producer Kenichiro Takaki has revealed that the franchise’s sexiness may get toned down in exchange for features that will “better suit” the western market, whilst additionally evading the issues that sensitive SJWs in the west love to fine with such “offensive” games.

Kenichiro’s response when asked about whether he has thought about toning down the franchise’s sex appeal:

A little bit. The game started out very small and that was the big selling point in order to move units. Now that the franchise has grown, and is getting more popular, it might be worth considering having features that differ depending on where it’s being sold. That way it might be able to sell better in certain regions where it would be problematic to have that kind of content.

On the other side of the fence, Kenichiro also addressed one-sided reviews that would bash the Senran Kagura games solely for their gratuitous service:

However, there are also reviews that ignore the games due to the sexual content, and write it off from the start, so those aren’t very helpful. If you’re going to write it off due to a main component then that game just isn’t for you, and that review isn’t really useful as feedback.

