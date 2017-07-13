RSSChannel

Those actively following the currently airing summer anime season have revealed the shows that they are watching, leading to video game development being a more fascinating subject than the fantasy world fighting of the phenomenally popular Fate/Apocrypha.

The ranking:


1. New Game Season 2

Top10-Watched-Summer-Anime-2017-1

2. Fate/Apocrypha

Top10-Watched-Summer-Anime-2017-2

3. Kakegurui

Top10-Watched-Summer-Anime-2017-3

4. Isekai Shokudou

Top10-Watched-Summer-Anime-2017-4

5. Owarimonogatari

Top10-Watched-Summer-Anime-2017-5

6. Keppeki Danshi! Aoyama-kun

Top10-Watched-Summer-Anime-2017-6

7. Koi to Uso

Top10-Watched-Summer-Anime-2017-7

8. Youkai Apaato no Yuugana Nichijou

Top10-Watched-Summer-Anime-2017-8

9. Aho Girl

Top10-Watched-Summer-Anime-2017-9

10. Dive!!

Top10-Watched-Summer-Anime-2017-10



    Comment by Anonymous
    05:21 13/07/2017

    thumbs down.

