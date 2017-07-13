Top 10 Summer 2017 Anime You’re Watching
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jul 13, 2017 04:26 JST
- Tags: Fate/Apocrypha, Isekai Shokudou, Kakegurui, New Game!, Owarimonogatari, Rankings
Those actively following the currently airing summer anime season have revealed the shows that they are watching, leading to video game development being a more fascinating subject than the fantasy world fighting of the phenomenally popular Fate/Apocrypha.
3. Kakegurui
6. Keppeki Danshi! Aoyama-kun
7. Koi to Uso
8. Youkai Apaato no Yuugana Nichijou
9. Aho Girl
10. Dive!!
thumbs down.