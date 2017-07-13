Those actively following the currently airing summer anime season have revealed the shows that they are watching, leading to video game development being a more fascinating subject than the fantasy world fighting of the phenomenally popular Fate/Apocrypha.

The ranking:



1. New Game Season 2

2. Fate/Apocrypha

3. Kakegurui

4. Isekai Shokudou

5. Owarimonogatari

6. Keppeki Danshi! Aoyama-kun

7. Koi to Uso

8. Youkai Apaato no Yuugana Nichijou

9. Aho Girl

10. Dive!!