Overloaded China Quality Elevator Plummets

The elevator of an office building in China gave its 18 passengers the ride of their lives after it ended up plummeting downward due to overcapacity, with the loud warning buzzer pointing out this dangerous issue apparently going unheard or unheeded by the elevator’s oblivious riders.

The 18 occupants (16 adults and 2 children) had hurriedly packed into the elevator in a desperate attempt to get to their floors, but due to the elevator’s top capacity being 13, a warning buzzer was triggered – those in the elevator however either didn’t care or didn’t notice as no one tried to get off.

Eventually the door on the elevator managed to close (how this could happen when it is overcapacity has many bewildered and may be indicative of sheer China quality) and ended up plummeting down to the first basement level, causing mass turmoil inside the elevator as one woman even lost consciousness – 10 minutes later an employee managed to pry open the door, allowing a rescue team to tend to the wounded (making the passengers luckier than one particular individual).

One of the building’s service workers claimed it was not the first time such an accident had happened, as every day the elevator managers have a tough time organizing the hordes of people constantly flooding into the elevators – with some even trying to force themselves in, making an accident as ghastly as this practically inevitable.