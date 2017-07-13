RSSChannel

One Piece IF Series Sets Sail “Ace Lives!”

Sexy-Vivi-by-Magister-MedicalWhiskey

In honor of the franchise’s 20th anniversary, a special magazine entitled “One Piece Magazine” has been announced, which will not only possess a light novel series revolving around the now deceased Ace but One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda will also be sketching up a special “IF” series – with its first part depicting a what-if scenario where Ace lives…

Despite initial expectations, the first chapter of this “what-if” series consists of only a single large spread page, though One Piece fanatics will no doubt be overjoyed by its contents regardless:

OnePiece-IF-EiichiroOda-Ace-1

Some sample pages of One Piece Magazine:

OnePiece-IF-EiichiroOda-Ace-2

OnePiece-IF-EiichiroOda-Ace-3

OnePiece-IF-EiichiroOda-Ace-4

OnePiece-IF-EiichiroOda-Ace-5

OnePiece-IF-EiichiroOda-Ace-6

The “what-if” series will supposedly boast 3 total parts; the first volume of One Piece Magazine is available for purchase now.



    Avatar of Rya
    Comment by Rya
    21:25 13/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    that feel when you put so little effort into your main work that you have time for a spin-off

    Reply to Rya


