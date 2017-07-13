One Piece IF Series Sets Sail “Ace Lives!”

In honor of the franchise’s 20th anniversary, a special magazine entitled “One Piece Magazine” has been announced, which will not only possess a light novel series revolving around the now deceased Ace but One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda will also be sketching up a special “IF” series – with its first part depicting a what-if scenario where Ace lives…

Despite initial expectations, the first chapter of this “what-if” series consists of only a single large spread page, though One Piece fanatics will no doubt be overjoyed by its contents regardless:

Some sample pages of One Piece Magazine:

The “what-if” series will supposedly boast 3 total parts; the first volume of One Piece Magazine is available for purchase now.