Chinese MMORPG Moonlight Blade Online’s latest update has catered to some distinct tastes as the game now allows players to take on the form of a young girl, bound to have more perverted individuals flocking to the MMORPG in hordes as a result.

A PV, which also shows off some of the youthful character’s customization options:

Some riveting gameplay:

While Moonlight Blade Online is not the first MMORPG where players could take on the role of a little girl, more twisted otaku no doubt welcome the opportunity being made available…



