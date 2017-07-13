Kizumonogatari III BD “Hanekawa is the Best”
- Date: Jul 13, 2017 01:43 JST
The final chapter of the Kizumonogatari film has at last made its way to BD/DVD, allowing those who were unfortunately unable to see the film in theaters a chance to witness all its Hanekawa-based sexiness for themselves (which Shaft have seemingly managed to deliver on time, for once).
Omake:
Why the fudge they are eating one another...?
I wish I still understood this series, I stopped watching after the 2nd Season with the toothbrush and whatnot.