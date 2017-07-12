Toriko No Kusari Truly Ravaging
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Jul 12, 2017 04:13 JST
- Tags: Ero-anime, Fetish, Image Gallery, Oppai, Oshiri, Schoolgirls
A rape-heavy ero-anime has emerged in the form of the long-winded “Toriko No Kusari Shojo-tachi O Yogosu Midara Na Kusabi”, revolving around random males forcing themselves onto a vulnerable schoolgirl and her friend and certain to be a delightful experience for twisted otaku since ero-anime with such themes has (somehow) not been available for a while.
Omake: