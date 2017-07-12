Orgy Assault Simulator 2017 Utterly Bizarre

The bland and generic Dynasty Warriors may have inspired the creation of this rather strange eroge entitled “Orgy Assault Simulator 2017“, as it is a game where players are tasked with fighting off hordes of nude males alongside scantily clad female allies, with such a battle bringing about only one possible conclusion…

The plot-less game revolves around saving fellow allies from ravenous man-beasts and recruiting them to fight by the player’s side, though the title may prove more hectic and chaotic than any actual Dynasty Warriors game…

Buyers can experience 2 different types of lust with Orgy Assault Simulator 2017 now.