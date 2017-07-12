RSSChannel

Nintendo Switch Battery “100% to 0% in 2 Minutes!”

The Nintendo Switch has apparently been giving many buyers a bizarre battery issue, with the battery supposedly going from 100% down to 0% in as little as two minutes – though for some, this is merely a display problem as they can then continue playing for hours despite being at 0 charge.

Both Japanese buyers and western barbarians have been experiencing the frustrating issue, with some discovering Nintendo’s support page to actually be somewhat helpful, while others have been forced to send their Switch in for repairs – either way the issue has caused numerous inconveniences for many customers.

Some videos depicting westerners suffering from the problem:

A video was also unveiled a while back compiling all the problems that several people had with the system at launch:



