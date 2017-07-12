Megane Store Animegane “Has Nothing But Anime Glasses!”
- Date: Jul 12, 2017 01:26 JST
The first ever anime collaboration store that sells a variety of glasses based on those of existing anime characters – the cleverly named Animegane – has opened in Akihabara, bound to soon become overcrowded by otaku who are likely more interested in adding new items to their collections than they are in need of new eye-wear.
A few of the megane that will be available:
Animegane will officially open on July 15th.
just a cash grab. who's going to wear these? they're women's glasses! how many women will buy them, not many. but insane fans will.nwhy not make something meaningful, like a ball joint doll or an action figure background set? not these glasses that cost 500 dollars that will do nothing but collect dust.
and yes I am well aware some people let their action figures collect dust so there is no need to point that out. yeah yeah very ironic, quite funny, haha.
The Touhou Megane are on display in the "Butler Glasses Eyemirror" store in Ikebukuro, but they can only be ordered online whenever they make a run. Wonder if this means they will be mass produced and sold there?
The lack of Rumia sunglasses disappoints me.