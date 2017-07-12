Mega Maker “Like Mario Maker But For Megaman”

Mario Maker may have some stiff competition as the Megaman series is making its way into the level creation genre, allowing users to craft their own stages using assets from Megaman 1 through 6 – though unfortunately the game is fan-made and will likely soon be forcibly removed by Capcom…

A PV of Mega Maker in action and all the things it can do:

Mega Maker is slated for a launch that will cost buyers nothing on July 15th.