Kemono Friends AV Most Bestial Orgy
- Categories: H, News
- Date: Jul 12, 2017 04:12 JST
- Tags: AV, Fetish, Kemono Friends, Kemonomimi, Live Action, Parody, TMA
The upcoming AV parody of exuberantly popular kemonomimi anime Kemono Friends has shown off a little bit of its ravenous content by way of some screenshots, seemingly promising a wealth of group sex which will hopefully ensure that each girl gets a decent amount of screen-time.
Kemomimi Cosplayers ~Youkoso Pakkuri Park e~ will allow watchers to unleash their wild side come July 28th.