Top 10 Best Selling Anime BD of June 2017 – Tsutaya
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jul 11, 2017 04:25 JST
- Tags: Gintama, Hibike! Euphonium, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Rankings, Shingeki no Kyojin
Rental outlet and digital distributor Tsutaya has released a ranking revealing the anime BDs and DVDs selling the most in June, with the return of a truly titanic franchise easily securing the top spot and several moeblob and rotten shows tailing it closely.
1. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2 Volume 1
2. Hibike Euphonium Season 2 Volume 7
4. Suki ni Naru Sono Shunkan wo: Kokuhaku Jikkou Iinkai
5. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable Volume 13
7. Okaasan to Issho Memorial Plus Ashita mo Kitto Daise Ikou
8. Oushitsu Kyoushi Haine Volume 1
9. Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans 2 Volume 9 (Special Limited Edition)
10. Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans 2 Volume 8 (Special Limited Edition)