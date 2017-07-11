RSSChannel

Tsutaya-Most-Sold-Anime-BDs-June-2017-9

Rental outlet and digital distributor Tsutaya has released a ranking revealing the anime BDs and DVDs selling the most in June, with the return of a truly titanic franchise easily securing the top spot and several moeblob and rotten shows tailing it closely.

The ranking:


1. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2 Volume 1

Tsutaya-Most-Sold-Anime-BDs-June-2017-1

2. Hibike Euphonium Season 2 Volume 7

Tsutaya-Most-Sold-Anime-BDs-June-2017-2

3. Gintama Volume 3

Tsutaya-Most-Sold-Anime-BDs-June-2017-3

4. Suki ni Naru Sono Shunkan wo: Kokuhaku Jikkou Iinkai

Tsutaya-Most-Sold-Anime-BDs-June-2017-4

5. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable Volume 13

Tsutaya-Most-Sold-Anime-BDs-June-2017-5

6. Youjo Senki Volume 3

Tsutaya-Most-Sold-Anime-BDs-June-2017-6

7. Okaasan to Issho Memorial Plus Ashita mo Kitto Daise Ikou

Tsutaya-Most-Sold-Anime-BDs-June-2017-7

8. Oushitsu Kyoushi Haine Volume 1

Tsutaya-Most-Sold-Anime-BDs-June-2017-8

9. Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans 2 Volume 9 (Special Limited Edition)

Tsutaya-Most-Sold-Anime-BDs-June-2017-9

10. Mobile Suit Gundam: Tekketsu no Orphans 2 Volume 8 (Special Limited Edition)

Tsutaya-Most-Sold-Anime-BDs-June-2017-10



