A brief update regarding the impending BD release of the Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale movie has gotten many exciting as it has alluded to the fact that Asuna’s nipples will indeed be revealed during her bathing scene, no doubt causing fans to rejoice over the vital detail even if it will only be in view for a couple of precious seconds.

The news originally came by way of an interview present in the “behind-the-scenes” booklet that was given out as the “eighth week” bonus for the movie (the translated interview can be read in its entirety now).

Apparently a shampoo bottle was blocking out Asuna’s nipples, but according to Tomohiko Ito, that dreadful bottle has now been removed:

The BD release of Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale is expected to come out sometime in 2017.