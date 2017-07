The hard copy release for the glorious Rance VI + 5D Deluxe bundle has finally emerged, perfect for those who prefer to possess physical copies of their games and sure to be a sweet treat for eroge enthusiasts somehow not familiar with Alicesoft’s widely reputed Rance series.

Screenshots of side-story spin-off Rance 5D:

Some screenshots of main franchise entry Rance VI:

Avid eroge players can enjoy the rape-heavy Rance bundle now.