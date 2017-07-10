Princess Principal Sports Schoolgirl Spy Chaos
Date: Jul 10, 2017
Exhilarating car chases and gun fights may serve as the main draw of the newly debuted Princess Principal, which has shown off just such action with its first episode as the series takes place in London where a bunch of spy girls have enrolled as students – the near all-female cast and Victorian ambience bound to appeal to obsessed otaku.
Omake:
A really strong first episode. One of the better ones in this poor season.