Destiny Child Censorship Surprisingly Stylish

A highly thorough comparison video has emerged comparing the teen (12+) and 18+ versions of Korean mobile game Destiny Child, which was forced to release two versions since the game had to be rated 18+ due to all the sexy outfits, narrowing its player base and lowering the game’s potential for profits.

The comparison video, which reveals most skimpy outfits being altered to be less lewd in the 12+ sharia-friendly version:

While many are naturally furious that such changes needed to be made at all, others may find some of the censored outfits to have quite a bit of charm all the same…