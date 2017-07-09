RSSChannel

IdolMaster Live Ticket Sale Stampede “Most Brutal Yet”

OotsukiYui-Bikini-by-H3po4Chiba

Tickets for the 5th IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls live had become available for purchase for the tour’s first Chiba concert, with obsessed otaku being in so much of a rush that people were injured as a result – rash decisions that could possibly suspend the sale of tickets for tomorrow and ruin things for (almost) everyone.

Some videos of otaku frantically rushing to purchase tickets:

An injury suffered by one unlucky Aimasu soldier:

CinderellaGirls-5thLive-Ticket-Sales-Injury

Complaints came pouring in from both staff and those present at Makuhari station (where the tickets were being sold), prompting the official IdolMaster blog to release some rules for potential buyers to follow (that will likely go unheeded).



    Comment by Anonymous
    04:45 09/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I've seen worse injuries after a pillow fight, bro.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:43 09/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Animals

