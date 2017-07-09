RSSChannel

China Women-Only Trains “Filled With Men”

ShibuyaRin-Train-by-KujouIchiso-and-KisaichiJin

China’s Shenzen subway, having recently copied the Japanese in introducing women-only carriages in a dubious attempt to combat sexual harassment, has managed to become filled with male passengers on a daily basis only one week after their emergence.

Many naturally criticized the idea of implementing women-only carriages throughout Shenzen’s subway lines, as they believed they would only “reduce the subway’s effectiveness” and wouldn’t actually punish those who would attempt to harass a woman – with the general populace apparently in agreement as men had begun to fill the women-only carriages.

Shenzen-Subway-Womans-Carriage-1

Though the effectiveness of women-only carriages is clearly low, other subways are apparently picking up on the “trend” as the Guangzhou metro has also put these carriages into effect, though only time will tell if this new carriage will actually do anything…



    4 Comments
    Avatar of Justin iZ Here
    Comment by Justin iZ Here
    04:11 09/07/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Good, they don't give a fuck about pointless bullshit. The rest of the world needs to take notice. If there was a women only carriage on a train that was nearly empty I'd get on that too instead of the packed normal sections. They can kiss my ass.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:54 09/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's best to use only one or maybe two coaches for each metro line that women just use. I may have fewer complaints. Only those who are afraid will be able to enter. Or I advise women to use a stiletto to stab the pervert's leg.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:48 09/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    hint: it won't

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:44 09/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    mgtow is strong in china

