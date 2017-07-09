China Women-Only Trains “Filled With Men”

China’s Shenzen subway, having recently copied the Japanese in introducing women-only carriages in a dubious attempt to combat sexual harassment, has managed to become filled with male passengers on a daily basis only one week after their emergence.

Many naturally criticized the idea of implementing women-only carriages throughout Shenzen’s subway lines, as they believed they would only “reduce the subway’s effectiveness” and wouldn’t actually punish those who would attempt to harass a woman – with the general populace apparently in agreement as men had begun to fill the women-only carriages.

Though the effectiveness of women-only carriages is clearly low, other subways are apparently picking up on the “trend” as the Guangzhou metro has also put these carriages into effect, though only time will tell if this new carriage will actually do anything…