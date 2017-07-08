Top 20 Beloved Mangaka of 2017

Another ranking has unveiled the opinions of voters in regards to who their most favored mangaka are, with the title being given to the creator of a rather popular long-running series full of action, drama and comedy…

The ranking:



1. Hideaki Sorachi

2. Eiichiro Oda

3. Sui Ishida

4. Haruichi Furudate

5. Yana Toboso

6. Gosho Aoyama

7. Masashi Kishimoto

8. Hiromu Arakawa

9. Hiro Mashima

10. Hajime Isayama

11. Harukawa35

12. Yoshihiro Togashi

13. Hirohiko Araki

14. Kouhei Horikoshi

15. Rumiko Takahashi

16. Akira Toriyama

17. Kazuya Minekura

18. Nakaba Suzuki

19. Yuki Midorikawa

20. Akira Amano