Top 20 Beloved Mangaka of 2017

Top20-Best-Mangaka-2017-2

Another ranking has unveiled the opinions of voters in regards to who their most favored mangaka are, with the title being given to the creator of a rather popular long-running series full of action, drama and comedy…

The ranking:


1. Hideaki Sorachi

Top20-Best-Mangaka-2017-1

2. Eiichiro Oda

Top20-Best-Mangaka-2017-2

3. Sui Ishida

Top20-Best-Mangaka-2017-3

4. Haruichi Furudate

Top20-Best-Mangaka-2017-4

5. Yana Toboso

Top20-Best-Mangaka-2017-5

6. Gosho Aoyama

Top20-Best-Mangaka-2017-6

7. Masashi Kishimoto

Top20-Best-Mangaka-2017-7

8. Hiromu Arakawa

Top20-Best-Mangaka-2017-8

9. Hiro Mashima

Top20-Best-Mangaka-2017-9

10. Hajime Isayama

Top20-Best-Mangaka-2017-10

11. Harukawa35

12. Yoshihiro Togashi

13. Hirohiko Araki

14. Kouhei Horikoshi

15. Rumiko Takahashi

16. Akira Toriyama

17. Kazuya Minekura

18. Nakaba Suzuki

19. Yuki Midorikawa

20. Akira Amano



