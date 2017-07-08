Plus-Sized Anetto-san Ero-Figure All Oiled Up
- Date: Jul 8, 2017 21:45 JST
An original figure of the immensely lewd variety from Hanabatake to Bishoujo can now become the next beloved item that collectors can fawn over come May, with the seductive “Anetto-san” showing off her colossal breasts and even oiling herself up for whatever grotesque deeds that her buyers will do to her.