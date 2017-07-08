Petite Bikini Goddess “Such Succulent Strawberries”
- Categories: Galleries, H
- Date: Jul 8, 2017 03:52 JST
- Tags: Exhibitionism, Feet, Goddesses, Image Gallery, Mizugi, Oppai, Oshiri
A supple goddess eager to show off her bathing suit has unsurprisingly acquired the attention of numerous males, with many naturally taking a liking to her scrumptious “strawberries” (with peaches and cream too by the looks of things) whilst also wishing they could have a woman as equally luscious themselves.
More goddesses.
i want to tast her strawberry "cake"
Jesus that ass :D