Otaku VR Wedding “Utterly Degenerate”

AnimeGirl-VirtualReality-Wedding-Event-4

The anime girl weddings previously announced for upcoming visual novel Niitzuma LovelyxCation have at last commenced, with the matrimonial event indeed taking place in an actual chapel to ensure the most authentic experience possible – though the joyous occasion has accumulated quite a bit of scorn from internet denizens (most seeming to be western barbarians who are likely unmarried themselves, or else married to a shambling hambeast).

A video of one of the rather convincing proceedings, bombarded by dislikes:

AnimeGirl-VirtualReality-Wedding-Event-1

AnimeGirl-VirtualReality-Wedding-Event-2

AnimeGirl-VirtualReality-Wedding-Event-3

AnimeGirl-VirtualReality-Wedding-Event-4

AnimeGirl-VirtualReality-Wedding-Event-5

AnimeGirl-VirtualReality-Wedding-Event-6

AnimeGirl-VirtualReality-Wedding-Event-7

Some of the surprisingly nasty comments from crude barbarians:

“And I thought my life was sad”

“This is why Japan’s population is stagnant﻿”

“This is what happens you you nuke a country. The radiation sickness goes to their head﻿”

“Fucking hell only in japan. Am I shocked ? Fuck no﻿”

“My wife died, thats ok, i download new wife, high five!﻿”

“Japan,only country where people jerking on cartoon porn and marry cartoon girls…sick﻿”

“Never nuke a country twice﻿”

“Thats what happens when you watch too much anime porn.﻿”



    Comment by Anonymous
    04:32 08/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sigh... So many bitter and jealous people in youtube comments.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:28 08/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Crude barbarians eh. The Romans thought the same thing as they buried their collective heads up their own asses in hedonism until the uncivilized tribes took over and cleaned up the mess for them. Fortunately for Japan these otaku degenerates aren't the majority. Saddest part is these guys seem pretty decent compared to the truly perverse ones.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:40 08/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Japan is not mass-inviting immigrants and is surrounded by water. If immigrants try to force their way in then their ships would simply be destroyed before reaching the land. So they can safely put their head up their own asses, drown in hedonism and laugh at other countries who cannot afford it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Trigrim
    Comment by Trigrim
    04:47 08/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    The Romans got destroyed by runaway liberal progressiveness just as the west is being today.

    Reply to Trigrim
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:21 08/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Don't read too much into the comments from the Westerners. Their drug-resistant strains of sexually-transmitted diseases, that itch and ooze constantly, makes them rather cranky. Sad, really.

    Reply to Anonymous


