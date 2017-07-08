A first look at the previously announced live action Bleach movie has naturally garnered the usual lashings of critical cynicism due to the bad reputation that live action movies of anime franchises have accumulated over the years – optimists however seem to have agreed that the film may at least make them not want to drink bleach.

The sadly brief PV revealing Souta Fukushi as Ichigo:

Bleach enthusiasts can determine if the live action movie is faithful when it debuts in the summer of 2018.