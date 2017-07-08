The forgettable Ram, sister of best girl Rem from highly popular time travel anime Re:Zero, will soon be receiving her own life-sized figure just like her sister, bound to be a nice alternative for those unable to procure their own personal Rem to do indescribable things to.

An update image has been unveiled courtesy of manufacturer FigureX, depicting the gargantuan maid statue in its near final state, though it is apparently still in development:

A date has yet to be announced for the exhibit in which Ram will be showcased, though many are suspecting that it will be soon; the estimated price for the figure is ¥1,480,000, a price that uptight otaku will no doubt find suitable since it is lower than that of the superior Rem.