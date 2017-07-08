Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Anime Announced

The recently released Grisaia: Phantom Trigger will be the next entry in the Grisaia series to acquire its own anime adaptation, causing fans to hope that this new anime will have even more perverse service and saucy BD bonuses as the previous.

A teaser site was launched for the upcoming anime adaptation, divulging an official visual alongside it:

The OP for the upcoming 3rd volume of the Grisaia: Phantom Trigger visual novel:

How closely the anime will follow the visual novel has not been mentioned, though many suspect it will be close enough to make fans happy – an air date has not been disclosed.