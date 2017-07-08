Delightfully Skimpy Altera Succubus Cosplay
- Categories: Galleries, Games
- Date: Jul 8, 2017 23:38 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Fate/Extella, Image Gallery, Navel, Oppai
Fate/Extella’s iteration of the beautiful Altera has served as the subject of this skimpy new cosplay, which has dressed the warrior maiden in what seems to be a succubus outfit; mesmerizing many but bound to also have some onlookers mistaking her for a different character entirely.
The devilishly alluring cosplay:
No rear shots. Doesn't count.