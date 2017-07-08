RSSChannel

Delightfully Skimpy Altera Succubus Cosplay

Fate/Extella’s iteration of the beautiful Altera has served as the subject of this skimpy new cosplay, which has dressed the warrior maiden in what seems to be a succubus outfit; mesmerizing many but bound to also have some onlookers mistaking her for a different character entirely.

The devilishly alluring cosplay:

Altera-Succubus-Cosplay-1

Altera-Succubus-Cosplay-2

Altera-Succubus-Cosplay-3

Altera-Succubus-Cosplay-4

Altera-Succubus-Cosplay-5

Altera-Succubus-Cosplay-6

Altera-Succubus-Cosplay-7

Altera-Succubus-Cosplay-8

Altera-Succubus-Cosplay-9

Altera-Succubus-Cosplay-10



