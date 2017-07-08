RSSChannel

Ballroom e Youkoso Dances Vigorously

In an attempt to stray away from the mainstream with a fresh idea, Ballroom e Youkoso has focused around the taxing sport of ballroom dancing, bound to be intriguing to those who know nothing about it and sure to turn a few heads as well due to its spindly artstyle.

Omake:

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:51 08/07/2017

    This isn't for me, and I won't watch it, but I am glad it was made.

    First, for those who will watch and enjoy it (just because I'm not interested doesn't mean it won't be well made).

    Second, it shows the industry is trying new things. If that keeps up, more shows I am interested in will eventually be made.

