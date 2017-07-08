Alice the Ultra Girl Ultra Perverted

An Ultraman H-parody of sorts has emerged from @OZ entitled “Alice the Ultra Girl“, an improved remake of a former ero-animation that no doubt enhances its sexiness significantly whilst catering to those who for some reason desire an erotic version of Ultraman.

The basic premise involves Alice (a superpowered superheroine) saving passengers on board an airplane that has been taken hostage by evil aliens, with the girl unsurprisingly failing and being subjected to all forms of heinous misdeeds.

Those aching to see a story where the bad guys win can watch Alice the Ultra Girl now.