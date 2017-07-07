Rape of the Dead = Schoolgirls × Zombie Rape

The newest in stimulating eroge has arrived in the form of TeamKrama’s “Rape of the Dead”, which has deviated from the standard visual novel to an FPS of all things, possibly one of the least popular genres amongst Japanese ero-gamers but one that may at least earn points for uniqueness.

The fast-paced first person shooter was made in Unreal Engine 4 and revolves around the player taking on the role of a survivor in a zombie apocalypse, additionally being accompanied by 3 cute girls whom players must protect from being violated or killed by a myriad of gruesome monsters.

A short PV for the tastefully titled Rape of the Dead:

The game also caters to the more “extreme” individuals as it allows players to watch as their lovely allies get their heads crushed by monsters; a demo is available now and the full game will be released sometime this summer.