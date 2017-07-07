Netsuzou Trap Cheats Hard
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jul 7, 2017 00:59 JST
- Tags: Creators in Pack, Fetish, Netsuzou Trap, Romance, Schoolgirls, Yuri
Two charming high school girls cheating on their boyfriends with each other has served as the plot of the rather spicy Netsuzou Trap, which has been abbreviated as “NTR” (the commonly used abbreviation for netorare) and will no doubt be showered with praise due to the absurd amount of appreciation had for such a subject.
Omake:
