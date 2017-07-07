RSSChannel

Fifth Lupin III Anime Announced

The fifth entry into the astoundingly ancient but highly loved Lupin III series has been announced, with this new iteration now taking place in France, the home of Lupin’s grandfather (who was also a world renowned thief) and bound to have the main hero as a focal point of this season.

The news came by way of Japan Expo (which fittingly enough is held in Paris); a visual depicting the show’s characters and Mont Saint-Michel:

5th-LupinIII-Anime-Announcement-Visual

While no additional information was provided, many are suspecting the usual comedic escapades and clever thievery common to the franchise.



