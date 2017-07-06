Yumeko Jabami Cosplay by Dark City Yuki Devilishly Sexy
- Categories: Anime, Galleries
- Date: Jul 6, 2017 00:48 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Gambling, Image Gallery, Kakegurui, Schoolgirls, Seifuku, Stockings
Hardcore gambler and thrill-seeking heroine of the newly aired Kakegurui, Yumeko Jabami, has already managed to acquire herself a cute cosplay tribute from Dark City Yuki, though some would likely consider the cosplay to be more accurate if it included a gratuitous amount of over-the-top expressions.