The late night anime of the currently debuting summer season have now starred as the subject of this new ranking, revealing that voters are most looking forward to the revival of one old classic as opposed to continuations of previous shows, for once.

The ranking:


1. Mahoujin Guru Guru

Top10-Most-Anticipated-Late-Night-Summer-2017-Anime-1

2. Owarimonogatari

Top10-Most-Anticipated-Late-Night-Summer-2017-Anime-2

3. Fate/Apocrypha

Top10-Most-Anticipated-Late-Night-Summer-2017-Anime-3

4. Saiyuuki Reload Blast

Top10-Most-Anticipated-Late-Night-Summer-2017-Anime-4

5. Katsugeki Touken Ranbu

Top10-Most-Anticipated-Late-Night-Summer-2017-Anime-5

6. Youkai Apartment no Yuuga na Nichijou

Top10-Most-Anticipated-Late-Night-Summer-2017-Anime-6

7 (tie). Keppeki Danshi! Aoyama-kun

Top10-Most-Anticipated-Late-Night-Summer-2017-Anime-7

7 (tie). Jigoku Shoujo Yoi no Togi

Top10-Most-Anticipated-Late-Night-Summer-2017-Anime-8

9. New Game! Season 2

Top10-Most-Anticipated-Late-Night-Summer-2017-Anime-9

10. Senki Zesshou Symphogear AXZ

Top10-Most-Anticipated-Late-Night-Summer-2017-Anime-10



