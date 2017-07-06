Top 10 Hotly Anticipated Late Night Summer 2017 Anime
Jul 6, 2017
- Tags: Fate/Apocrypha, Mahoujin Guru Guru, Owarimonogatari, Rankings, Summer, Touken Ranbu
The late night anime of the currently debuting summer season have now starred as the subject of this new ranking, revealing that voters are most looking forward to the revival of one old classic as opposed to continuations of previous shows, for once.
6. Youkai Apartment no Yuuga na Nichijou
7 (tie). Keppeki Danshi! Aoyama-kun
7 (tie). Jigoku Shoujo Yoi no Togi
10. Senki Zesshou Symphogear AXZ