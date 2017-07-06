RSSChannel

The Kemono Friends Teach Japanese

KemonoFriends-HiraganaTimes-Appearance-2

The influence of cute animal girl franchise Kemono Friends has grown exponentially in the west as demonstrated by the characters of the show making an appearance in Japanese-teaching textbook “Hiragana Times”, with its latest issue utilizing the bestial maidens to teach some basic phrases and looking sure to attract western barbarians seeking to become full-fledged otaku.

The appearance of some of the Kemono Friends in the Hiragana Times:

KemonoFriends-HiraganaTimes-Appearance-1

KemonoFriends-HiraganaTimes-Appearance-2

KemonoFriends-HiraganaTimes-Appearance-3

Naturally, many are suspecting that the anime girls were included solely for the intent of garnering attention and subsequently, sales…



