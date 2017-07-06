The Kemono Friends Teach Japanese

The influence of cute animal girl franchise Kemono Friends has grown exponentially in the west as demonstrated by the characters of the show making an appearance in Japanese-teaching textbook “Hiragana Times”, with its latest issue utilizing the bestial maidens to teach some basic phrases and looking sure to attract western barbarians seeking to become full-fledged otaku.

The appearance of some of the Kemono Friends in the Hiragana Times:

Naturally, many are suspecting that the anime girls were included solely for the intent of garnering attention and subsequently, sales…