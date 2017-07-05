RSSChannel

Rem Bikini Figure Sucks

Cute-Blue-Bikini-Rem-Figure-1

Otaku can look forward to spending quality time with Re:Zero’s best girl Rem as an absolutely stunning figurine has been revealed, with the desirable maid even suggestively ingesting a popsicle to further fuel the perverted fantasies of buyers – unfortunately, Rem will not be hitting the beaches until the frigid month of December.

Cute-Blue-Bikini-Rem-Figure-2

Cute-Blue-Bikini-Rem-Figure-3

Cute-Blue-Bikini-Rem-Figure-4

Cute-Blue-Bikini-Rem-Figure-5

Rem can be pre-ordered now.



