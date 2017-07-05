Dragon Ball Super “Reusing Animations”

Controversy with the discovery that Dragon Ball Super‘s 97th episode (and its 98th episode preview) has been reusing animations from previous episodes in the series going back years, perhaps an inevitable occurrence considering the problems earlier on…

Comparisons provided by one dedicated Twitter user, with the initial animation and its originating episode on the left and the copycat animation and its corresponding episode on the right:

Whether or not the animators have become lazy or are simply trying to cut production costs (or in the most optimistic interpretation, are intent on homage), some fans have clearly shown dissatisfaction with such cheap handling of a legendary franchise…