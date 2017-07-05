RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Mad Empire


Dragon Ball Super “Reusing Animations”

DragonBallSuper-Reused-Animations-1

DragonBallSuper-Reused-Animations-6

DragonBallSuper-Reused-Animations-9

Controversy with the discovery that Dragon Ball Super‘s 97th episode (and its 98th episode preview) has been reusing animations from previous episodes in the series going back years, perhaps an inevitable occurrence considering the problems earlier on

Comparisons provided by one dedicated Twitter user, with the initial animation and its originating episode on the left and the copycat animation and its corresponding episode on the right:

DragonBallSuper-Reused-Animations-1

DragonBallSuper-Reused-Animations-2

DragonBallSuper-Reused-Animations-3

DragonBallSuper-Reused-Animations-4

DragonBallSuper-Reused-Animations-5

DragonBallSuper-Reused-Animations-6

DragonBallSuper-Reused-Animations-7

DragonBallSuper-Reused-Animations-8

DragonBallSuper-Reused-Animations-9

DragonBallSuper-Reused-Animations-10

DragonBallSuper-Reused-Animations-11

DragonBallSuper-Reused-Animations-12

DragonBallSuper-Reused-Animations-13

DragonBallSuper-Reused-Animations-14

DragonBallSuper-Reused-Animations-15

DragonBallSuper-Reused-Animations-16

Whether or not the animators have become lazy or are simply trying to cut production costs (or in the most optimistic interpretation, are intent on homage), some fans have clearly shown dissatisfaction with such cheap handling of a legendary franchise…



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Renter Sues Landlord Over Ghost
    Toyota Unveils Gundam Auris
    PM Kan: “Transmitting Anime to the World is Important”
    “Why Do Anime Characters Look White?”
    Yaya Yukata Cosplay Unbreakably Charming
    Cool Guns Gallery
    Euphemia li Britannia Cosplay Gallery
    For the Lady Erogamer


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments