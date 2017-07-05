Aho Girl Stupidly Humorous
Jul 5, 2017
Banana abundant comedy Aho Girl has assaulted the summer line-up with its endless nonsensical escapades and slapstick, with the series revolving around the rather dim-witted Yoshiko and her osananajimi Akuru who is constantly looking out for her – a classic setup, though some feel the series may be trying too hard…
Omake:
she's not dimwitted, she's literally mentally retarded.
Was that before or after all the brain damage they inflict on her?