Skirt no Naka wa Kedamono Deshita Cross-Dressing Chaos
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Jul 4, 2017 03:36 JST
- Tags: Crossdressing, Ero-anime, Magic Bus, Oppai, Pantsu, Skirt Kedamono Deshita
Another anime following in the same vein of Souryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni has debuted both a TV-friendly version and an R18 iteration, with Skirt no Naka wa Kedamono Deshita telling the tale of a normal girl and her encounter with another woman who turns out to be a cross-dressing male…
The R18+ version that is available via the ComicFesta Anime Zone service:
Omake: